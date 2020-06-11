Wedding dress giveaway and gown trends with Azazie

The CMO of Azazie, Ranu Coleman joined us live to tell us all about their wedding dress giveaway for brides who’s weddings have been affected by COVID-19. They are giving away 15 more dresses. The deadline to enter is June 15. To enter, you can send an email to social@azazie.com that includes a short essay about how your wedding has been impacted by the pandemic and why you deserve to win a wedding dress. For more info on Azazie, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @azazieofficial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 11, 2020.