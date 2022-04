Like so many expenses, the average cost of weddings increased by 50% in 2021, with the average California wedding now costing $39,000.

Jess Levin Conroy, founder and CEO of wedding website Carats & Cake, shares financial planning tools to help couples afford their nuptials. Carats & Cake offers a unique payment tool to help manage the purchases many wedding vendors require upfront.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 24, 2022.