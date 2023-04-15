The KTLA Weekend Morning team paddles up and faces off at the country’s largest private Pickleball court located right in Southern California. The Newport Beach Tennis and Pickleball Club was the site of the team’s first Pickleball lesson where they learned why the sport is such a smash. Marisa Wayne, court connoisseur and daughter of film legend John Wayne, teaches the team and previews the first annual John Wayne Cancer Foundation ‘Paddle Up’ Pickleball tournament.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 15, 2023.