Health advocate, wellness expert, self-trained chef, New York Times bestselling cookbook author and founder of Against All Grain, Danielle Walker joined us live with paleo weeknight dinner ideas that will help you look and feel great. For more information on everything Danielle Walker, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @DanielleWalker for updates including her new line of products coming out for the holidays.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 2, 2020.