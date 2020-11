6-year-old Adriano Ortiz and his mom Eliana joined us live to talk about the tremendous care they’ve received at CHLA over the years and how happy they are that they get to spend Thanksgiving at home. Adriano was born with a rare genetic disorder called Fanconi anemia. For more info on CHLA, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 23, 2020.