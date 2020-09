The Director of Brand Experience for Alo Yoga, Natasia Lutes, joined us live to talk about National Yoga Month, the free classes they’re offering for the body and mind and the wide variety of classes they offer on their app Alo Moves. For more info on the free classes, you can visit their website.

For more info on Alo Yoga, click here or follow them on social media. You can also download the Alo Moves app.