Wendy Burch was live in West Hollywood to kick off the 2023 WeHo Pride weekend, which runs from June 2 to June 4. People from all over come to join in on the celebration.

All weekend long there will be food, music, and dancing with the big parade rolling through West Hollywood on June 4.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 2, 2023.