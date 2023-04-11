KTLA is proud to partner with WeHo Pride to broadcast the 2nd WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4.

For decades, West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest annual Pride celebrations in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of revelers each June. In 2022, the City of West Hollywood kicked-off its inaugural WeHo Pride, which included various programming from the City and its partners.

WeHo Pride 2023 will kick things off on Harvey Milk Day, May 22, with the start of a 40-day WeHo Pride Arts Festival. Then, we’ll lead June Pride month celebrations with WeHo Pride Weekend from Friday, June 2, 2023, through Sunday, June 4, 2023, including a free weekend Street Fair. And don’t forget about our partners’ events such as the music festival OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride, the annual Dyke March and Women’s Freedom Festival (details to be announced soon), and Sunday’s WeHo Pride Parade.

Entertainment venues in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District along historic Route 66 will produce a number of special Pride events and there will be community group programming, too! Come get your kicks at #WeHoPride.