WeHo Pride Weekend is here. Gene Kang reports from West Hollywood to tell us more about the weekend festivities, which start Friday and the inaugural WeHo Pride Parade happening on Sunday.

The celebration will roll all weekend long, starting Friday with the “Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival.” It is a three day celebration featuring many artists celebrating the LGBTQ community with music and entertainment.

WeHo Pride Weekend will be celebrated at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The inaugural WeHo Pride Parade will be on Sunday rolling down Santa Monica Boulevard from Crescent Heights Boulevard straight into the Rainbow District.

The parade will start at noon. KTLA is proud to be the broadcast partner of the inaugural festival hosted by our very own Cher Calvin and Pedro Rivera, with special guest Karamo.

Visit the Outloud website to learn more about this weekend’s celebrations, including ticket information for the Outloud music festival.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 3, 2022.