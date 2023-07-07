Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Jandial discussed with us that effective pills for weight loss, including an oral version of Ozempic, are on the horizon.

Drugmakers are racing to be the first to market with an oral version of the newest class of weight loss drugs that have soared in popularity in the past year.

Results of two clinical trials, presented here at the 2023 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, point toward the progress drug companies have made in the development of a weight loss drug in pill form.

Popular drugs, including Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, can produce significant weight loss, but all are given as weekly injections. A weight loss drug in the form of a daily pill may be a more palatable option for some people.

