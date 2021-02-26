West Coast Customs presents Cruis’n the Park Car Show at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Founder and CEO of West Coast Customs Ryan Friedlinghaus joined us live with a preview of this drive-thru auto show experience where you will see more than 100 of the world’s best automotive displays, presented by world-famous West Coast Customs. Narrated by Ryan, cruisers will take a 30-minute drive around the park guided by a specially designed app to share the history and details of each automobile genre.

For more info including tickets/reservations, you can go to the Six Flags Magic Mountain website
For more info on Ryan Friedlinghaus and West Coast Customs, you can go to the website

