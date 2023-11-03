Megan Telles was live in West Hollywood where she gave us a preview of some of the delectable food and drinks that will be available from a variety of restaurants included in this year’s West Hollywood Eat and Drink Week.

West Hollywood Eat and Drink Week will run through Nov. 3 to Nov. 12. For a list of all participating restaurants, you can visit EatAndDrinkWeek.com.

One lucky winner will get the chance to receive a dining credit to one of the participating restaurants, a one-night stay at any of the four Springboard Hospitality hotels in West Hollywood and last but not least a copy of the book, “Once Upon a Cocktail.”

Just text “Eat” to 515151 or enter to win at KTLA.com/Contests.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2023.