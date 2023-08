Rich DeMuro visits the Western Foodservice and Hospitality Expo 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Mentioned:

Electric coffee roaster from Bellwether Coffee

Plato robot server from United Robotics Group

Hot food vending machine from Foodture

15-minute gelato maker from Texas Frozentech

Plant based shrimp from Beleaf

Automated drink machine from Botrista

AI food cooking robot from Botin Innovation

