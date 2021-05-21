What parents need to know about mental health conditions for kids and teens

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Renowned behavioral and developmental pediatrician, Dr. Damon Korb joined us live to talk about the most common mental health disorders in kids and teens, signs parents should watch out for and what moms and dads can do to help their kids.

Dr. Korb is one of the country’s most renowned behavioral and developmental pediatricians. His most recent book “Raising An Organized Child: 5 Steps to Boost Independence, Ease Frustration and Promote Confidence” is available on Amazon.

For more information on Dr. Korb and his book, you can go to RaisingAnOrganizedChild.com or follow Dr. Korb on Twitter @DrKorb.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 21, 2021.