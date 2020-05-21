What sports fans can expect this summer and beyond COVID-19 when major league sports resume

Forbes.com correspondent and author Jay Paris joined us live via Skype to discuss the re-opening of major league sports teams and what fans can expect this summer and beyond COVID-19.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 21, 2020.
