The iPhone 14 is now on sale.

There are two models to choose from: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Each model comes in two sizes, medium and large.

We visited the beautiful Apple Tower Theater store in Downtown Los Angeles to see what’s new.

While the iPhone 14 offers incremental improvements over the 13, the iPhone 14 has various new camera improvements, plus a new Always on Display and an animated information area called Dynamic Island.

All of the new iPhone models offer car crash detection and Emergency SOS over satellite, but that feature won’t be available until November.

The iPhone 14 models start at $800 while the iPhone 14 Pro models start at $1000.

Keep in mind, the iPhone 14 Plus won’t be available until October 7.