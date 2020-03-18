What you need to know about your pets amid COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VCA Animal Hospitals, the Los Angeles based operator of more than 750 animal hospitals in the U.S. and Canada and the owner of more than 50 veterinary diagnostic laboratories dispels some of the circulating rumors about pets and the coronavirus.

Gayle Anderson learns the organization has produced several anti-coronavirus rules and regulations to protect pets and people at their hospitals.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1(323)460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com