Jess chats with Katie Lee Biegel about her new cookbook It's Not Complicated. Katie Lee shares her favorite recipes in the book and then she shows Jessica how to make the Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding. For more info on Katie Lee Biegel and the new cookbook, you can go to KatieLeeBiegel.com or follow her on Instagram @KatieLeeBiegel. The cookbook is also available on Amazon. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2021.