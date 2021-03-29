What’s blooming at Descanso Gardens

Gayle Anderson was live in La Canada Flintridge at Descanso Gardens, where Spring is evident. Nearly everything is blooming especially the tulips! The Spring bloom doesn’t last long, so Descanso Gardens officials encourage the public to right now make their Covid-19 health and safety rules and regulations required reservations (descansogardens.org).

Year-round, there’s something to see at Descanso Gardens! Below are the estimated bloom times of your favorite plants. Call Visitor Services at (818)949-4200 to confirm that your favorites are blooming prior to your visit.

MARCH: Tulips, camellias, irises, lilacs, cherry trees, clivia and daffodils

APRIL: Azaleas, camellias, irises, lilacs, native plants and wildflowers, and wisteria

MAY: Roses, azaleas, irises, wildflowers and California natives

JUNE: Modern and heritage roses, and summer annuals

JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER: Roses, summer annuals and perennials, crape myrtle, and cassia

OCTOBER: Sasanqua camellias, roses and fall foliage

NOVEMBER: Camellias, toyon berries, annuals, ginkgo and fall foliage

DECEMBER: Camellias, toyon berries, annuals and ginkgo.

