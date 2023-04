Loyola Law School professor and host of Passing Judgment, Jessica A. Levinson, joined KTLA to explain what is next for former President Donald J. Trump following indictment by a New York grand jury. The sealed indictment reportedly contains roughly 30 counts of fraud related to 2016 payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on April 1, 2023.