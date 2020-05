A lot of parents are more reluctant to take their kids to the ER because of the pandemic. Emergency Department Nurse at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Monica Goodwin joined us live to talk about symptoms parents shouldn’t ignore and when moms and dads should take their children to the ER. For more info on Monica Goodwin and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 27, 2020.