White elephant gift ideas with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir

Elevated Holiday Wellness

Gift a dose of good vibes. Super-sized amethyst crystal and mystical protection jar helps clear negative energy from your home and allows positive energy and optimism to flow. Worldmarket

Gift local, warm and cozy with SKYLAR vegan, natural soy coconut wax candles. Consciously crafted in LA. Two new holiday scents: Fall Cashmere and Golden Glow.

Kick up the Creativity in Covid

Creative types and the bored-at-home will scramble to snag this white elephant gift—an all in one Indigo Shibori Tie-Dye kit from Rit Dye.

Small but Mighty Gift Ideas

Create a white elephant gift basket packed with irresistible quirky things that are actually useful. Doodle Kit, Sneaker Cleaning Kit and the Ear Bud Cleaning Kit. Worldmarket

Feet Sweaters

Havianas new collection of bright colored toe socks keep your summer flip flop game going through winter. Variety of colors and patterns.

The ultimate steal worthy white elephant gift!

Games for the Whole Family

A Game of Cat & Mouth is the newest game by the creators of Exploding Kittens. It’s like air hockey, but instead of air and hockey, it’s cats and rainbows! It’s fiercely competitive and all about fast-flinging and quick thinking with a touch of precision. Throw Throw Burrito is also a fan favorite game, a cross between a card game and dodgeball. Target

Happy Gifts!

Send a jumbo tie -dye cotton candy flavored candy cane , wrapped with a choice of compliment (two to choose from) for $9.

$1 of every Compliment Candy Gram sold will be donated to Girls Inc.

Choose from a number of specialty items to create the perfect Happy Box and the perfect price for your holiday budget. From the box design to the salutation note, every detail makes it a special delivery.

