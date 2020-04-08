Matt Sanfillippo, Chief Human Resources Officer for Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing joined us live via Skype to discuss the job opportunities available at Goettl. For more information on Goettl visit their website. To apply, click here.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 8, 2020.
Who’s Hiring: Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing looking to hire 100 new workers in California
Matt Sanfillippo, Chief Human Resources Officer for Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing joined us live via Skype to discuss the job opportunities available at Goettl. For more information on Goettl visit their website. To apply, click here.