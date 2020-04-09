Who’s Hiring: SBE CEO and Founder Sam Nazarian on their 2 L.A. ghost kitchens and job opportunities

The CEO and Founder of global hospitality group SBE Sam Nazarian joined us live via Skype to tell us all about the ghost kitchen concept, how SBE launched their first ghost kitchen before the pandemic and what the future of ghost kitchens may look like. SBE has 2 ghost kitchens in L.A. right now – Sam’s Crispy Chicken and they just launched Krispy Rice from their team at Katsuya. SBE is also hiring. For more information on the job listings you can go to sbe.com/careers. For more info on SBE and the ghost kitchens, you can go to sbe.com samscrispychicken.com and krispyricebysbe.com You can also follow them on Instagram @SamsCrispyChicken and @KrispyRice

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 9, 2020.