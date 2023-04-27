Gayle Anderson previewed the Wildlife Baby Shower happening on May 20 at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach. The event is free to the public and includes free parking!

At the Wildlife Baby Shower, visitors will see:

*Baby birds and mammals receiving care at the center

*Enjoy a Kid’s Zone featuring educational games & activities

*Meet the facility’s species specialists

*Shop the fundraising bazaar booths

*Food, popcorn, and snow cone vendors

Guests must wear closed-toed shoes; step thru foot baths for biosecurity to visit the baby viewing portion of the facility.

Wildlife Baby Shower

Saturday, May 20

Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center

21900 Pacific Coast Highway (Corner of PCH & Newland)

Huntington Beach, CA

(714) 374 5587

The facility is currently inundated with nearly 500 orphaned baby mallard ducklings, opossum joeys, a variety of squirrels, as well as raccoons with more arriving daily for care.

It costs the facility an average of $125 per animal to rehabilitate, which is why there is a major spring fundraiser.

There are various ways to help with donations. You can:

Text 2023-BABIES to (714) 617-8725

Or you can use the center’s QR Code

Or you can donate at the website: www.WWCCOC.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 27, 2023.