Gayle Anderson reports on animal care organizations and what veterinarians are telling guardians and owners of horses and other large animals they must plan now for the care of feeding of their pets now that there are so many wildfires in our region.

Veterinarian Karen Halligan has produced a list of important horse fire safety guidelines on her website.

Dr. Halligan’s list includes proactive information such as microchipping horses and using permanent horse identification such as Equestrisafe, which features identification collars, bands, and reflective items for horses. You can visit their website Equestrisafe or you can give a call to 1-877-600-1375.

Los Angeles Animal Services has also produced an important list of emergency preparedness guidelines for pet owners. The guidelines are available on the website.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 17, 2023.