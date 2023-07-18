Gayle Anderson reports on the importance of taking the time to make a plan now for our animals since we are in fire season.

Tailwaggers Pet Stores and Supplies have a variety of items that will protect pets in the event of a fire or other emergency evacuation. For locations and information, visit larchmontla.com/tailwaggers. Gayle reported from the Larchmont Village location.

Los Angeles Animal Services has also produced an important list of emergency preparedness guidelines for pet owners. The guidelines are available at laanimalservices.com/emergency-preparedness.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 18, 2023.