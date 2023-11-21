Gayle Anderson reports on the 2023 Winter Fantasy that is now open rain or shine until Dec. 17, 2023.

The Winter Fantasy is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the next five weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by over 160 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes, and daily visits with Santa Claus.

To learn more and for tickets, check the website: SawdustArtFestival.org.

