Wise Sons, California-inspired Jewish deli opens in Culver City

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wise Sons founder Evan Bloom joined us live to discuss the opening of his first Southern California location.

Visit Wise Sons’ website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News