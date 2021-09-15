Wise Sons, California-inspired Jewish deli opens in Culver City

Wise Sons founder Evan Bloom joined us live to discuss the opening of his first Southern California location.
Visit Wise Sons’ website for more information or follow on Instagram.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2021.
by: Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Wise Sons founder Evan Bloom joined us live to discuss the opening of his first Southern California location.
Visit Wise Sons’ website for more information or follow on Instagram.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2021.