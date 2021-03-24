March is Women’s History Month! Academy award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win a costume design Oscar in 2019 for her work on the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” is now the second costume designer to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor comes more than 60 years after legendary designer Edith Head became the first to receive a star in her field of work.

Due to the pandemic, the wasn’t an official, traditional public ceremony at 6800 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. It was transformed into a virtual affair. So, we take viewers to the virtual celebration, which can be experienced on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website: walkoffame.com and on YouTube.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 24, 2021.