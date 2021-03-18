Women’s History Month: Five-time Emmy award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), to learn about graduate Marina Toybina, a fashion and costume designer, who has made history in the industry for winning five Emmy Awards, four of those Emmys were won consecutively — from 2012 through 2015 – in the category of “Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special.”

You can learn more about Ms. Toybina at marinatoybina.com

We can learn more about the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising at fidm.edu/

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com