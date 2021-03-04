Women’s History Month: L.A. trailblazer Rita Walters

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the Vermont Square Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library because the Board of Library Commissioners is considering the dedication of the Vermont Square Branch Library in honor of Rita Walters, former Library Commissioner, Los Angeles City Council member, Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member and long time Los Angeles resident.

As part of its consideration, the Board encourages the public to submit written comments now until March 10th, 2021 to: Board of Library Commissioners, Los Angeles Public Library, 630 West Fifth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071. Comments can be emailed to rborden@lapl.org.

Rita Walters, who died February 17th, 2020, was described by the Los Angeles Times as a “trailblazing African American leader” who was a “fierce advocate of equity.”

Elected to the LAUSD Board in 1979 as the only African American members, where she served until 1991. She worked tirelessly toward racial integration in Los Angeles school through her support of busing and the Magnet program. In 1991, Walters became the first African American woman elected to the Los Angeles City Council, a position she held until 2001. Walters represented the Ninth Council District in which the Vermont Square Branch Library is located.

From 2002 to 2017, Walters served on the Board of Library Commissioners, Los Angeles Public Library’s governing body. She championed the importance and benefit of a strong public library system, and presided on the commission during the greatest period of expansion and innovation in the library’s 145-year history, which included the largest library construction program in the nation; 65 branch libraries, doubled the size of the library system and modernized libraries citywide.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 4, 2021.