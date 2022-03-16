March is Women’s History Month.

It’s an opportunity to learn about pioneering women in architecture, including Helen Liu Fong, best known for her interior design work for Armet and Davis’ signature Googie-style coffee shops, Fong had renowned attention to detail and seamlessly integrated interior and exterior elements. To complement the whimsical, space-age exteriors and glass expanses of a restaurant, Fong implemented futuristic yet inviting, open-space interiors.

Among the many Googie-style coffee shops that feature her trademark design include Pann’s Coffee Shop, Norm’s La Cienega, Johnie’s Coffee Shop, and Mel’s Diner.

To learn about Ms. Fong’s partnership and work with the Armet & Davis Architecture, check the Los Angeles Conservancy’s website.

To learn about other women who helped light the way for women in architecture, check the website.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 14, 2022.