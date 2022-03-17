Gayle Anderson previews a guest speaker at Heroes Hall, Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Jackson-Kelley, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Navy Reserve and Army Reserve.

She will discuss her career as well as the work of “The Six Triple Eight”, the all Black, all female U.S. Army Battalion deployed overseas to distribute the massive backlog of mail in warehouses in Europe. The women kept mail flowing to the nearly seven million soldiers in the European Theater of Operations of World War Two.

A documentary about the historic battalion will be shown at the event, which starts at 11am.

On Monday, March 14, President Joe Biden signed legislation awarding the World War Two team the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Heroes Hall Speaker Series : The Six Triple Eight Heroes Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 11a.m. to 12:30p.m

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA news on March 17, 2022