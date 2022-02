Restaurateur and World Burger Champion chef Mark Bucher is in town this week for the Taste of the NFL, happening at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

He joined us live with his secrets on how to cook up the ultimate burger for the big game.

For more information on the Taste of the NFL, visit the event’s website.

For more information on Mark and his non-profit Feed the Fridge, visit his non-profit’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 10, 2022.