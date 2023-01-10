According to the recent edition of Business News, California eggs are expensive and getting harder to find. The publication reports, “…the reason is an unprecedented outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza – commonly known as bird flu – that has killed millions of egg-layers across the country. Among them are the millions of cage-free chickens California is relying on to comply with Proposition 12, a 2018 animal welfare initiative that went into effect last year. The resulting shortages and price increases have hit the poorest Californians hard, eating up inventory at food banks and upsetting families who rely on federal programs with strict purchasing guidelines. And they are further extended in the new year, as cage-free mandates take effect in other states and demand exceeds supply.”

Among the impacted agency is World Harvest Food Bank in Arlington Heights. Food Bank Founder Glenn Currado has been forced to ration the agency’s limited egg supplies.

To learn more about the work of World Harvest Food Bank, visit worldharvestla.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 10, 2022.