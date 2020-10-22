World Series game 3 preview with LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts joined us live with a preview of Game 3 of the World Series. Game 3 is at 5:08p on Friday. For more info, you can visit their website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 22, 2020.
