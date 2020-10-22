World Series game 3 preview with LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

The League of Women Voters Los Angeles is working hard to be sure voters have as much information as possible before voting. So, the non-profit, nonpartisan organization wants voters to know about two unique websites. VotersEdge.org allows voters, who have not yet voted to enter their address and/or zip code and receive ALL OF THE INFORMATION THAT IS ON THEIR SPECIFIC BALLOT, FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO THE BALLOT MEASURES TO THEIR LOCAL CANDIDATES AND LOCAL RACES. Nonpartisan clear and concise information is provided FOR FREE! (It’s incredible! I have tried it and learned about candidates and issues I didn’t even know are on my ballot!!!)

Also, there’s EasyVoterGuide.org, which in five languages, provides detailed voter information and defines all of the propositions as well as serving as a basic primer about how government operates.