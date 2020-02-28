Live Now
World’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits with Seedlip

Data pix.

Seedlip’s Laura Lashley joined us live to tell us all about the world’s first non-alcoholic spirits. Seedlip has three non-alcoholic expressions: Seedlip Spice 94 (aromatic), Seedlip Garden 108 (herbaceous) and Seedlip Grove 42 (citrus-forward), each without alcohol, sugar or calories, and with a stable shelf-life. They may be simply served with ginger ale or mixed to create sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails. For more information you can go to website or follow them on Instagram @SeedlipDrinks

