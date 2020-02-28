World’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits with Seedlip

Author and New York Times bestselling ghostwriter Ian "Blake" Newhem joined us live to discuss his pledge to publish 12 books in one year. In 2017, Newhem was diagnosed with a brain tumor that sits immediately next to the brain's language expression. A surgery removed 80% of the tumor, but doctors told him it would likely return, removing his ability to speak and write.

For more information on Newhem and his journey, visit his website.