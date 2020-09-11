Wreaths Across America honoring and remembering the 19th anniversary of 9/11

Amber Caron, Communication Director at Wreaths Across America, joined us live to discuss how the non-profit foundation is urging everyone to honor and remember the the lives lost on 9/11 and embrace the patriotism that lives on. Wreaths Across America is promoting a national flag-waving campaign, inspired by three women known as the The Freeport Flag Ladies.

For more information on Wreaths Across American and how you can sponsor a wreath to honor all veterans this December, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 11, 2020.