Jessi Miley-Dyer, senior vice president of tours and head of competition for World Surf League, discusses the first event of their 2022 championship tour live from Oahu, Hawaii.

This year’s Billabong Pro Pipeline runs through Feb. 10 and is the first to include both men and women competing at the same venue at the same time.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 29, 2022.