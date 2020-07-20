XPRIZE challenging young innovators between the ages 15-24 to rethink and redesign surgical grade protective masks

XPRIZE Executive Director of Equity & Education Emily Church joined us live to tell us all about The XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge. This challenge invites young innovators ages 15-24 to shift cultural perspective around mask-wearing behavior by developing the next generation of surgical-grade consumer face masks. In the end, a grand prize winner plus two additional teams will be selected by a panel of judges to split a one-million-dollar prize purse and will be connected to manufacturing opportunities to accelerate the production of their reimagined face masks. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @XPRIZE

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 20, 2020.