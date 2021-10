A salmonella outbreak that has sickened over 650 people and been traced to 37 states across the country is being caused by fresh whole onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Wednesday.

"Throw away any unlabeled onions at home," the CDC said in a tweet. "Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc."