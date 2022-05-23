Christina Ricci is known for playing odd characters with a darker edge, and she doesn’t shy away from that narrative.

“I always find the more extreme the character, the easier to play in many ways,” explained Ricci. However, her gloomy persona on-screen is nothing like how she is off-camera. “The further the character is from me, the easier for me, ” she reasoned.

The actress stars in the thriller “Monstrous” — which she herself described as “terrifying” — and looks at how trauma manifests. The film takes place in the 1950s and follows a mother and son who attempt to flee their traumatic past for a fresh start, but the horror follows them. “There’s a psychological twist at the end, which is very emotional and surprising” Ricci teased.

Her new film follows the success of her role as Misty Quigley in Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets.” Ricci is also slated to be a part of Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” Netflix series, which is based off “The Addams Family” character famously played by Ricci.

“The only thing I can say, is that I don’t play Wednesday,” Ricci divulged.

“Monstrous” is in theaters and on-demand now.