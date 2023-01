Yelp announced its 2023 list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Country” and Broken Mouth, a local L.A. restaurant claimed the number one spot.

Broken Mouth owner Tim Lee along with two other local-ranking restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of their menu.

Sunbliss Cafe in Anaheim was number six on the list and Appu’s Cafe in Long Beach claimed the 12th spot.

To see the complete list, visit top100.yelp.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2023.