For every item purchased, Yoobi is donating school supply item to child in need

Yoobi’s Haley Neves joined us live to talk about how the company is giving back with school supplies.

For every Yoobi item purchased, a school supply item is donated to a child in need in the U.S. Yoobi’s back-to-school supplies are available on their website, at Target (in stores and online) and on Amazon.

A big thank you to Engage The Vision Foundation for bringing in kids for the segment from their nonprofit. ETV educates and empowers inner-city boys and girls and their families to set and successfully achieve life goals in a joyful, positive and prosperous ways while making contributions to their immediate surroundings, communities and world. Details can be found on the organization’s website.

Thank you to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx for providing outfits for the kids in the segment.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 13, 2021.