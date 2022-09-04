A father/daughter duo from Yucaipa has made UPS history as the first team of its kind on the west coast. Jim and Raquel Sanchez are the company’s first father/daughter sleeper team drivers in the region, tag-teaming driving duties without having to pull over. They linked up with Lynette Romero to discuss Jim’s nearly 40 years as an Elite Circle big rig driver, why Raquel is excited to follow in her father’s footsteps and who’s in charge of the radio.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 4, 2022.