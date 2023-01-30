Take a virtual tour of KTLA 5’s news set

KTLA 5’s news set, which launched in November 2022 as part of the station’s 75th anniversary celebration, has a variety of features unique to the market, including a nearly 360-degree lay-out and the ability to transition on-camera between the studio and an outside patio location.

Hit play button to begin. Use controls to pan, zoom and change views.

The high-tech set utilizes over forty, 86-inch HD monitors on the back wall video array and several presentation areas. In addition, there are five large LED panel displays for the main anchor desk area, weather center, and additional performance area.

The set was locally designed and constructed by Los Angeles based firms, Jeff Hall Design Group, and IDF Studio Scenery.

KTLA 5, known as “LA’s Very Own,” is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). The station was the first broadcast television station located west of the Mississippi River, signing-on in January 1947.