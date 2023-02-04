Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday.

Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way.

A short time later, a pair of attempted carjackings were reported on Figueroa Street near the Metro station.

The suspected shooter and carjacker, who has not been identified but was seen on video being taken into custody by the LAPD, reportedly fired at the cars when his carjacking attempts failed. At least one bullet hole can be seen on a vehicle at the scene.

Police have not confirmed the exact nature of these incidents, though officers did confirm their locations and that they are connected.