A crash on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead involving at least three vehicles killed one person, injured another and left a semi truck on its side Saturday morning.

The crash at about 5:10 a.m. forced the closure of the eastbound freeway near Rosemead Boulevard, City News Service reported.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for all lanes of the eastbound freeway “for an unknown duration.”

After the crash, one person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, while another was declared dead, CNS reported, though it is not yet known if they died at the scene or at the hospital.

Footage shared to the Citizen app showed a large presence of police and medical personnel, with drivers being directed off the freeway and onto Rosemead Boulevard.