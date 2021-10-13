1 dead, 1 in custody in downtown L.A. shooting

A person was killed in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Georgia and 18th streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The area is at the border with the University Park and Pico-Union neighborhoods.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he or she later died, authorities told KTLA at the scene.

A man described as the suspect was taken into custody, along with the gun used in the shooting, police said. They did not identify him.

No further details about the incident, including what led to the shooting, have been released.